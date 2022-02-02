Southwest Airlines Suspending Operations From Dallas Ahead Of Winter Storm
By Ginny Reese
February 2, 2022
Southwest Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is proactively suspending operations at Dallas Love Field Airport on Thursday, February 3rd.
A spokesperson for the airline told CBS DFW that operational planners are constantly adjusting the schedule as they track Winter Storm Landon, which is sweeping much of the nation this week.
The airline said:
"We encourage travelers to visit Southwest.com to view their flight status and review the latest travel advisories, which includes flexible travel accommodation."
The airline is still unsure of exactly how many flights will be cancelled.
The National Weather Service recently upgraded North Texas to a winter storm warning. The area is expected to receive ice and snow as a part of the winter storm.
Due to forecasted winter weather across the country, service to some cities may be disrupted through Friday, February 4. Check your flight status and explore rebooking options using the links below: pic.twitter.com/V5TsJHNmOz— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 1, 2022
American Airlines also said that it is preemptively canceling flights that could be impacted by the winter storm. The airline released a statement, writing:
"This week’s winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operation, especially in the Northeast and Central regions of the United States. The vast majority of impacted flights have been canceled in advance so we could proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport. Additionally, we issued a travel notice to allow customers whose travel plans are impacted by the storm to rebook without change fees. We apologize to our customers whose travel plans may be affected, and want to thank our team who are working tirelessly to help us safely care for our customers."
We’re working around the clock to care for our customers on their travel journey and assist those affected by the winter storm. If you need help, many trips are eligible to change online. Stay safe, everyone!— americanair (@AmericanAir) February 1, 2022