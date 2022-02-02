Southwest Airlines Suspending Operations From Dallas Ahead Of Winter Storm

Southwest Airlines announced on Tuesday that it is proactively suspending operations at Dallas Love Field Airport on Thursday, February 3rd.

A spokesperson for the airline told CBS DFW that operational planners are constantly adjusting the schedule as they track Winter Storm Landon, which is sweeping much of the nation this week.

The airline said:

"We encourage travelers to visit Southwest.com to view their flight status and review the latest travel advisories, which includes flexible travel accommodation."

The airline is still unsure of exactly how many flights will be cancelled.

The National Weather Service recently upgraded North Texas to a winter storm warning. The area is expected to receive ice and snow as a part of the winter storm.