Teen Girl Hospitalized After Being Ran Over Several Times In School Lot

An 18-year-old girl is hospitalized after an attack in a high school parking lot.

According to WDIV, police are investigating after a girl was run over several times by a car Monday (January 31) on Detroit's east side.

"It's terrible. It breaks your heart. I really feel for her. She's fighting for her life and we plan to get to the bottom of it. Absolutely," Detroit police Cpt. Kim Blackwell said.

The teen was found before 9 a.m., unconscious in the parking lot of Fisher Magnet Upper Academy by a man who was walking his dog. After being discovered, the girl was rushed to the hospital.

"There were a lot of cameras in the area. We don't have the best footage from the school," Blackwell stated. "But we're definitely looking into any Ring doorbells in the area. If anyone saw anything, speaking with witnesses and those that live in the area."

Police say the assault happened before school began.

They believe the girl knows who attacked her and that she was brought to the parking lot then run over.

"You should definitely turn yourself in. Before we come and we find you because that's what we plan to do. We plan to find out who do this and bring this young lady to justice," Blackwell added.

"The school campus is safe, and the incident is non-school related. Our leadership is fully cooperating with authorities while they investigate this matter," Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.