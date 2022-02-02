This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Louisiana

Louisiana has no shortage of Chinese restaurants. Everyone has their go-to spot where they can pick up their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum, but only one restaurant can take the top spot in the state.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants specializing in Chinese cuisine in each state, including one spot in Louisiana. The food blog knows that choose where to go out of the endless list of options can be a difficult process:

"There's so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favorite dish. We've done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Out of all the amazing Chinese restaurants in Louisiana, which one was named the best?

Dian Xin

Located in New Orleans, Dian Xin brings Chinese comfort food to the land of Southern comfort, from hot & sour soup and fried dumplings to five spice pork ribs and spicy chilled noodle bowl. Dian Xin is located at 1218 Decatur Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Louisiana's best Chinese restaurant:

"It can be tricky to get a table at this small restaurant in New Orleans' historic French Quarter, simply because the food is so good. Dian Xin has plenty of favorites like wontons, bao and salt and pepper squid on the menu, alongside specialties like jianbing (Chinese-style crepes traditionally eaten for breakfast) and xiao long bao (soup dumplings). It's a great spot for brunch too."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best Chinese restaurant.