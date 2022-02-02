This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In North Carolina

North Carolina has no shortage of Chinese restaurants. Everyone has their go-to spot where they can pick up their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum, but only one restaurant can take the top spot in the state.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants specializing in Chinese cuisine in each state, including one spot in North Carolina. The food blog knows that choose where to go out of the endless list of options can be a difficult process:

"There's so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favorite dish. We've done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Out of all the amazing Chinese restaurants in North Carolina, which one was named the best?

Ni Asian Kitchen

Located in Raleigh, Ni Asian Kitchen brings a variety of Asian cuisine to the land of Southern comfort, including Chinese, Malaysian and Thai. Ni Asian Kitchen is located at 8817 Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about North Carolina's best Chinese restaurant:

"Raleigh has a growing reputation for great food and Ni Asian Kitchen, which serves Chinese, Malaysian and Thai cuisine, is a local favorite. With a focus on healthy cooking, meals are prepared using fresh ingredients. The restaurant never lets its customers down, with consistently delicious dishes from egg rolls and fried rice to bang bang shrimp and crab rangoon."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best Chinese restaurant.