This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In South Carolina

South Carolina has no shortage of Chinese restaurants. Everyone has their go-to spot where they can pick up their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum, but only one restaurant can take the top spot in the state.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants specializing in Chinese cuisine in each state, including one spot in South Carolina. The food blog knows that choose where to go out of the endless list of options can be a difficult process:

"There's so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favorite dish. We've done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Out of all the amazing Chinese restaurants in South Carolina, which one was named the best?

Red Orchids China Bistro

Located in Charleston, Red Orchids China Bistro's mission is to "serve delicious, affordable food that guests will want to return to week after week," according to its website. From Sichuan tater tots and steamed BBQ buns to tangerine chicken and mapo tofu, there are plenty of incredible options to make its mission a success.

Red Orchids China Bistro is located at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about South Carolina's best Chinese restaurant:

"One of a handful of upscale Chinese restaurants in South Carolina, Red Orchids Bistro is the place to go for incredible food in a stylish setting. Top dishes include Hunan chicken – packed with delicious veg like snow peas, mushrooms and broccoli in a spicy mung bean sauce – plus chicken in a coconut curry sauce and crab rangoon. Although customers insist everything is amazing. The knowledgeable staff and great service add to the appeal."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best Chinese restaurant.