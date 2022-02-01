This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
February 1, 2022
If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.
LoveFood compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state, including this spot along the coast of South Carolina. According to the food blog:
"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."
So what restaurant was named the best "hole-in-the-wall" place to eat in South Carolina?
The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co.
If you're not paying attention, you may drive past one of the best spots to eat in South Carolina. The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. in Murrells Inlet describes itself as the "freshest and friendliest place around," offering options like shrimp, fried oyster grilled cheese, fish burgers and more.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about South Carolina's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant:
"The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake, which [has been] featured on Guy Fieri's TV show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, proves that cheese and seafood can be paired to perfection. Customers are particularly enamored with the crab melt sandwich: a crab cake squished between two thick slabs of Texas toast with Monterey Jack cheese and slice tomato. It's especially good with a side of fries seasoned with Old Bay."
Check out the full report here.