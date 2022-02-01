This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In South Carolina

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state, including this spot along the coast of South Carolina. According to the food blog:

"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

So what restaurant was named the best "hole-in-the-wall" place to eat in South Carolina?

The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co.