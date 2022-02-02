This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Tennessee

Tennessee has no shortage of Chinese restaurants. Everyone has their go-to spot where they can pick up their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum, but only one restaurant can take the top spot in the state.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best restaurants specializing in Chinese cuisine in each state, including one spot in Tennessee. The food blog knows that choose where to go out of the endless list of options can be a difficult process:

"There's so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favorite dish. We've done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

Out of all the amazing Chinese restaurants in Tennessee, which one was named the best?

Steam Boys

Located in Nashville, Steam Boys brings Chinese comfort food to the land of Southern comfort, from their signature juicy pork steamed bao to their veggie noodle soup. With three locations around the city, you're never too far from an incredible meal. Learn more by visiting their website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Tennessee's best Chinese restaurant:

"Steam Boys' mission was to bring Chinese comfort food to Nashville and they've definitely succeeded. The menu (served at three locations in the city) is made up of fluffy bao, dumplings and noodle bowls. Customers can't saw enough about how incredible the soup dumplings are, describing them as one of the best things to eat in the city and too good to share. It's the sort of place people return to time and again, dreaming about those buns in between."

Check out the full list here to see each state's best Chinese restaurant.