This Is The Cheapest Day Of The Week To Buy Gas In Kentucky

With rising fuel prices, buying gas is always a painful, unwanted task. Thankfully, there are days that are better for purchasing gas than others, with cheaper prices.

GasBuddy compiled a list of the best and worst days to buy gas in each state.

So what day is the best day for buying gas in Kentucky?

According to the study, it's Wednesday. The worst day for filling up in the state is Friday.

Monday seems to be the best day for most states in the US to save money on gas. This is the best day for 17 states. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy stated:

"When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up. Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money."