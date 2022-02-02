This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Boulder

By Zuri Anderson

February 3, 2022

mexican food - skillet fajitas with steak and chicken
Photo: Getty Images

When you're craving good food, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants. From Mexican cuisine and fried chicken joints to diners and fine-dining spots, it can be a little dizzying to figure out what you want.

That's why Yelp is here to help. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Boulder, Colorado area. According to the website, the No. 1 restaurant is...

Nopalito's!

This Mexican restaurant boasts an amazing 5-star rating with just under 100 reviews. According to their website, they serve "fast, casual Mexican food with a Southern California twist" for breakfast and lunch. Yelpers can't get enough of the fish tacos, burritos, margaritas, and friendly staff and owner. You can also find flautas, quesadillas, and chips and dip are also on Nopalito's menu.

A real show-stopper is their daily happy hour, which runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beers start at $4 while margaritas start at $5.50. Say no more!

You can find Nopalito's at 2850 Iris Ave Suite H in Boulder. They're available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Boulder, according to Yelp.

  1. Nopalito's!
  2. Rincon Argentino
  3. Little Tibet
  4. Avery Brewing
  5. Thrive
  6. Le Frigo
  7. Izayaka Amu
  8. Mountain Sub Pub & Brewery
  9. Bento-ria
  10. Tacos El Rey

To see other high-rated restaurants in Boulder, click here.

