Train In Oklahoma Derails Due To Winter Weather

By Dani Medina

February 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A train traveling in Wayne, Oklahoma, derailed Wednesday afternoon as winter weather begins to slam the state.

According to KOCO, four cars of the train derailed due to weather. The train is on U.S. Highway 77 and 150th Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials told KOCO they are not sure what's inside the train cars, but no hazard crews have been dispatched to the scene yet. The Wayne and Purcell Fire Departments, sheriff deputies and Wadley's EMS responded to the scene, according to the Purcell Register.

As of 4 p.m., the Purcell Register reported only plastic beads were found to be spilled from the derailment of the BNSF Railway train.

This story will be updated.

