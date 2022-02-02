Woman Moves To Nashville, Immediately Has Moving Truck Stolen

In a tale as old as time, a recent college graduate moved to Nashville to get a start on her career; however things took a drastic turn when her moving truck was immediately stolen upon her arrival to the city.

Sheridan Foody and her father recently made the trek from California to her new home at a West End apartment complex, arriving around 10 a.m. Saturday (January 29), WKRN reports. They made a quick trip to the leasing office, leaving the U-Haul running, but in the time they were gone, someone had managed to drive away in the truck.

"We run in and basically figure out where to pull the truck into so we can unload and by the time we get out the truck's gone," she said. "I was kind of in shock, like, I'd never experienced anything like this."

The truck was eventually tracked down and located in a Kroger parking lot on 21st Avenue, where the man suspected of stealing it was sleeping. Police took 36-year-old Brandon Phillips into custody, where he faces charges of property theft, vehicle theft and drug paraphernalia. He told Foody and officers that he has sold most of the items in the truck. Despite the circumstances, Foody was forgiving.

"Once the guy hopped out of the truck it was hard not to have compassion for him. You could tell he was broken. You could tell he was upset, a bit disoriented," she said. "Luckily when the police brought him over to the ambulance they let me go over and look him in the eye and tell him I forgive him and that Jesus loves him. Then I got to bless him. He looked at me with a tone of compassion and he got to say 'I'm so sorry.'"

It's safe to say that Foody's experience moving to Nashville will be one she will never forget.

"It wasn't the start I thought I'd have in Nashville, but there were a lot of cool moments in it. And I have the best friends in the world who have rallied around me," she said. "It really is going to be a fresh start."