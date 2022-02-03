Ice, Rain & Flooding: Middle Tennessee Under Several Weather Warnings

When it comes to winter weather, Middle Tennessee has had a busy start to the new year. Now as residents make plans for their weekend, they will have to contend with even more weather expected to impact the mid-state, including ice, heavy rains and possible flooding.

According to WKRN, much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under winter weather alerts through Friday morning (February 4), including a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warning.

Rain began early Wednesday (February 2) morning, drenching the region as it continued throughout the day and into Thursday, where the temperatures are expected to drop and the precipitation turns into freezing rain and ice. While Nashville could be impacted by the freezing rain, most of the ice accumulation is expected in counties along the Tennessee/Kentucky border.

Given the steady rain that has fallen on Middle Tennessee, there are also concerns about potential flooding, especially in areas near bodies of water. A Flood Watch has been issued through Friday morning for Nashville and counties along and east Interstate 65, the news outlet reports.

Though Middle Tennessee can expect more winter weather this weekend, it doesn't appear that this includes snow, giving the region a break from the multiple winter storms it has experienced in 2022. January 2022 received so much snow, in fact, that it is was snowiest January in nearly 40 years.