2 Major Names, Several Others Linked To Jaguars' Coaching Vacancy: Report

Former Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson and AFC champion Jim Caldwell are reportedly among several candidates being considered for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching vacancy.

Sources with knowledge of the coaching search told ESPN that the Jaguars have already scheduled an interview with Pederson this week and also plan to interview Caldwell, while putting in requests for multiple other candidates currently employed by other NFL franchises.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Jacksonville requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich -- who played quarterback for the Jaguars from 2003-06 -- and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who had previously served as the head coach of the New York Jets (2015-18).

The Jaguars have also reportedly requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who had previously served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20), which included an NFC championship and Super Bowl LI appearance during the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

Jacksonville also reportedly requested to interview Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had previously worked as a quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and offensive coordinator (2016-18) for the Jaguars under former head coach Doug Marrone, as well as Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history during the 2018 NFL Playoffs, but was fired after posting a 4-11-1 record during the 2020 season.

The former NFL quarterback has a 42-37-1 career coaching record and made the playoffs during three of his five seasons in Philadelphia.

Caldwell won his first of two Super Bowls as an assistant under then-Colts head coach Tony Dungy while serving as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach from 2002-08, working alongside future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Caldwell was promoted to head coach amid Dungy's retirement prior to the 2009 season, which resulted in a 14-win season and Super Bowl LV appearance during his first season.

The Colts, however, dropped to 2-14 in 2011 after Manning was ruled out for the entire season due to neck surgeries, leading to Caldwell's termination, despite having won the division during each of his previous two seasons.

Caldwell took over as the Detroit Lions' head coach in 2014 and made the playoffs during two of four seasons, all of which concluded with winning records.

The 66-year-old has a 62-50 career head coaching record and four playoff appearances during seven seasons.

The Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer earlier this month after one tumultuous season with the franchise, which resulted in a 2-11 record.