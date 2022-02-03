Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Hialeah Store To Steal Flowers For Mom

A man found himself behind bars after reportedly telling police he tried robbing a South Florida store. His reason? So he could get some flowers for his mother, according to WLPG.

Wednesday morning (February 2), officers responded to a burglary in progress at a supermarket located at 1750 W. 37th St. in Hialeah. An arrest report says a responding cop found 42-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez riding his bike in front of the store and stopped him.

That's when Gonzalez allegedly confessed to the crime, telling the officer, "I was thinking about robbing some flowers for my mom, but then I saw you guys and said, 'F*** this s***.'"

The suspect used a hammer to break through the first set of double doors and then tried prying open the second pair of doors at the store's entrance, according to the police report. He fled the scene before making any more progress, but the store manager and a witness identified Gonzalez as the suspect. Surveillance video also caught him in the act, officials added.

He was booked into jail on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

This wasn't the only strange burglary to happen in the U.S. recently. Last week, authorities in Tennessee say they're looking for a burglary suspect dressed in a onesie.