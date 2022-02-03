Man Robs Detroit Dollar Store, Steals Money And Employee's Cell Phone

Detroit police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a Family Dollar Store on Monday (January 31).

According to WDIV, the robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Family Dollar located 3400 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

Authorities say the suspect walked behind the counter and put his hand in his pocket, making it seem like he was armed with a gun. He then demanded that the 25-year-old employee open the cash register.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and the employee's cell phone before fleeing the store on foot.

Authorities say the man is believed to be between 30 to 50 years old and six feet tall, with a medium build. During the robbery, he was wearing a black mask, a white and black Raiders jacket, a gray sweatshirt with gray Nike sweat pants and white gym shoes.

Detroit Police Department also posted a photo of the man on their Facebook page in hopes of identifying the suspect. You can find the post here.

Detroit Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the man in the photo to please contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.