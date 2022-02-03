More Than 100 Flights Canceled From Las Vegas Airport

By Ginny Reese

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Flights were being canceled at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for the second day in a row, reported Las Vegas Review-Journal. The cancellations come as a massive winter storm is sweeping much of the nation.

According to flight tracking website FlightWare, Winter Storm Landon led to 106 cancellations coming in and leaving out of Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday morning. There were also at least 24 flight delays.

This follows 51 cancellations on Wednesday. Nationwide, more than 4,600 flights have been listed as canceled.

Southwest Airlines held the most cancellations at Harry Reid International Airport with 47. Frontier Airlines had 21, American Airlines had 17, and Spirit Airlines had 11. Those were the only airlines with cancellations in the double digits.

Bad weather conditions across the country have impacts on other places, like Las Vegas. Travelers should make sure to check flight statuses before heading out to the airport.

In case of unexpected delays, travelers should be prepared with extra snacks, child care essentials, medication, hygiene products, and other necessary items.

