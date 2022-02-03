Nick Cannon Apologizes To Mother Of His Children After Announcing Baby News
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
There's a lot going on in Nick Cannon's world these days.
Just days after announcing that he's expecting his eighth child, the talk show host issued an on-air apology to Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen, as well as the other mothers of his children for causing "extra pain" by publicly announcing his new baby news. Nick shared with his audience:
"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting. I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."
The host continued:
"I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that … none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation. I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always wil. And I'm gonna love my new child. I'm a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused."
Nick's apology comes shortly after Alyssa took to social media with a message following the star's announcement that he's having a child with model Bre Tiesi. Scott wrote:
"It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself."
See what else Nick had to say in the clip above.