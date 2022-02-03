Nick Cannon Apologizes To Mother Of His Children After Announcing Baby News

There's a lot going on in Nick Cannon's world these days.

Just days after announcing that he's expecting his eighth child, the talk show host issued an on-air apology to Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen, as well as the other mothers of his children for causing "extra pain" by publicly announcing his new baby news. Nick shared with his audience:

"I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting. I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect."