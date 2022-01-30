Nick Cannon Hosts Gender Reveal Party For 8th Child

By Dani Medina

January 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon hosted a gender reveal party for his eighth child over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Cannon apparently hosted the event with Bri Tiesi, Johnny Manziel's ex on Sunday afternoon in Malibu, California. Friends and family attended the event.

Tiesi, 30, just finalized her divorce from former NFL player Manziel. In the photos provided to TMZ, Tiesi is seen with a baby bump.

According to TMZ, blue confetti poppers filled the air — it's a boy! This would mark Tiesi's first child, according to Page Six.

Cannon and Tiesi worked together on Wild 'N Out, according to Page Six.

In December, Cannon shared his youngest child, Zen, died from a brain tumor at 5 months old around Thanksgiving. Zen is the youngest of Cannon's seven children. He is the son of Cannon and model Alyssa Scott.

The gender reveal party comes months after Cannon told his therapist he had gone celibate, Page Six reported.

“My therapist said I should be celibate. Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids," Cannon said.

Cannon told ET he always wanted a big family.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too," he said.

