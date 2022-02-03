Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In New, Intimate Photos

Just as with everything else in her life, the billionaire singer and CEO is already a success at motherhood. A source told Us Weekly:

"Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother. She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom! … She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

Family, friends and fans are over the moon excited for the pop star and rapper beau. Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, spoke out about his daughter's pregnancy news, sharing:

"I actually jumped for joy when I heard. She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

Although the famous pair has been quiet since announcing the news, they've been surprisingly open about their relationship, since making it official in 2020. Back in 2021, A$AP gushed about his leading lady to GQ, revealing:

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”