Snow Totals In The Denver Metro Area: Which Place Got The Most?

A wild winter storm battered Colorado with snow and bone-chilling temperatures Tuesday (February 1) and Wednesday (February 2). The blast of cold and snow caused headaches for many travelers, unfortunately. While every area in the Denver metro area got some inches of the white stuff, some were more buried than others, according to weather reports.

CBS4 gathered the data and laid out the total snow accumulation for every city and town in the metro area as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Many areas will see at least another additional inch of snow during the remainder of the day so these are not 'final' numbers," Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says. "And because this storm has produced several snow 'bands' instead of widespread and consistent snow, reports can vary significantly in the same town or city."

It looks like Commerce City saw the most snow over the last two days, raking in at least 13.6 inches! Here were the other snow totals by inches: