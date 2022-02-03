Suspect Wanted In 'Oceans Eleven Type' Bank Robbery In King County

A bizarre bank robbery attempt described as something out of a movie is under investigation by Northwest Washington authorities.

Newcastle Police reached out to the public Wednesday (January 2) for help identifying the prime suspect in a Monday, January 3 incident at Key Bank. Officers say employees noticed a leak coming from a ceiling tile and called their facilities company to check it out. Instead of weather-related damage, workers found a 3-by-3 foot hole cut into the roof, according to authorities.

Facilities workers said the hole didn't show signs of someone making entry into the bank, and police determined something attempted to break in but gave up. The roof was reportedly patched.