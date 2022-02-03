The Best Moments From the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

From the hilarious moments to some the most profound, this year's iHeartRadio Podcast Awards was one to remember.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards celebrated the very best in podcasting throughout 2021, and the most innovative talent and content creators in the industry. While honoring these podcasts and their hosts with a list of awards, the show was also packed with special moments featuring guests including Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, and so many more.

See the full list of 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast winners HERE, and take a look below at some of the best moments from this year's show.