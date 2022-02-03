The Best Moments From the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
By Taylor Fields
February 4, 2022
From the hilarious moments to some the most profound, this year's iHeartRadio Podcast Awards was one to remember.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards celebrated the very best in podcasting throughout 2021, and the most innovative talent and content creators in the industry. While honoring these podcasts and their hosts with a list of awards, the show was also packed with special moments featuring guests including Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, and so many more.
See the full list of 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast winners HERE, and take a look below at some of the best moments from this year's show.
Dua Lipa Teases New Podcast
Dua Lipa is an international pop star, and in addition to being an amazing singer, dancer and entertainer, it looks like she's about to showcase her skills as podcast host. She teased, as she revealed the winner for Podcast of the Year, "I've always enjoyed listening to podcasts. They're such an incredible way for people to share their art, express themselves, and build a community in an increasingly chaotic world. And, as you've seen tonight, podcasting is better and bigger than ever. We're reaching new audiences, cultivating new fans, and harnessing new opportunities to take podcasts to even greater heights. Podcasting has given me a new outlet to learn, grow and create a space with my fans, both new and the old. So as someone who can very recently add podcaster to their job title, I'm so proud to be presenting this award tonight."
Will Ferrell Gets The Night Started
Who better to introduce the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to kick the night off than national treasure Will Ferrell — Ron Burgundy of "The Ron Burgundy Podcast" himself.
Brian Baumgartner Indulges in Self-Care (And Snacks) While Announcing Winners
Brian Baumgartner may know what he's doing while hosting his podcast, "The Office Deep Dive," but taking part in a streamed awards show? The jury is out on that one in the best way. Brian channeled his character on the show (Kevin Malone), while announcing winners in a number of categories during the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards — especially while eating a gigantic jar of cheesy puffs that were featured on the beloved comedy series. Baumgartner not only chomped down on the cheesy snack, but he also took the time for some self-care with a face mask. because as he proclaimed, "Podcasts are not on video!"
Martha Stewart Announces She Has A New Podcast
Martha Stewart has a new podcast on the way, and she teased the show during the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. She explained, "I have a new podcast coming out. My podcast will be so fun, I cannot wait."
Shining The Light On Women In Sports
While announcing Best Sports Podcast, Coach Ron Rivera and Coach Jennifer King (the first Black full-time female to coach in the NFL), joined the show to talk about the future of women in sports, especially professional football. As King explained, "I'm thankful for the opportunity [Coach Rivera] gave me and I'm just excited for the future," later adding, "I think it's limitless what women can do in sports."
Coach Rivera added, "I just believe that if you open up that pool, you're gonna find the best person available, and you're gonna hire the right person. And sometimes, all they need is an opportunity."