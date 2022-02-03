2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: See The Full List of Winners

Everyone's favorite podcasts were celebrated during the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, as the very best in podcasting throughout the year and the most innovative talent and content creators in the industry were honored.

Some of this year's winners included "SmartLess" for Best Comedy Podcast, "Scam Godess" for Best Crime Podcast, "The Daily" for Best News Podcast, Sam Sanders for Best Male Overall Host and Nicole Byer for Best Female Overall Host, among so many others.

Taking home the coveted title of Podcast of the Year, which was decided by the fans via voting on Twitter, is "You're Wrong About" hosted by Sarah Marshall and Michael Hobbes. Also nominated in the category this year were "Code Switch," "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," "Crime Junkie," "Louder Than a Riot," "Office Ladies," "SmartLess," "Stuff You Should Know," "The Daily," and "The Midnight Miracle".

Take a look at the full list of 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Award winners below.