The Best Soul Food In Oregon Is At This Beaverton Restaurant

Soul food has its name for a reason. It's the comfort food that speaks to both your stomach and your heart, and you'll definitely be coming back for more. These recipes have been passed down through generations of African American cooks and chefs.

Some restaurants have definitely put their own spin on classic dishes, from fried catfish and chicken to collard greens and macaroni and cheese.

With so many soul food restaurants throughout the country, what's the No. 1 place to check out in Oregon? According to LoveFOOD, which found the best soul food restaurant in every state, you should be heading over to...

Riptz City Eats!

Here's what writers said about this beloved Beaverton location:

"Quality food at an affordable price is the motto at Riptz City Eats, a restaurant worth visiting for owner Ron T's famous hospitality alone. Its star dish is bone-in wings which are fried then tossed in lemon pepper sauce. All the sides are great – buttery cabbage, sweet honey cornbread, collard greens, red beans and rice and mac ‘n’ cheese."