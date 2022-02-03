This Louisiana Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State
By Sarah Tate
February 3, 2022
There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the restaurants in each state that have the best pancakes around, and one restaurant in New Orleans snagged the top spot for Louisiana. According to the website, the search uncovered hidden gems serving up the best fan-favorite flapjacks and creative culinary twists on the classics.
"Most of the time you'll find pancakes at roadside diners topped with butter and maple syrup. But if you're willing to look a little harder, there are some major gems in cities across the country. We're talking pancakes made with potatoes, topped with brown butter, or even stuffed with fruit and whipped cream."
So which Louisiana restaurant serves up the best pancakes in the entire state?
Alma Cafe
According to the list, Alma Cafe in New Orleans serves up the best pancakes in all of Louisiana. From the more traditional short stack to the flavorful lemon ricotta pancakes, diners are sure to be in for a treat. Alma Cafe is located at 800 Louisa Street in New Orleans.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
"Alma is a modern Honduran restaurant in the heart of Cajun country. The Arco Iris pancakes are the best in the city. They start with blueberry, lemon, and ricotta pancakes, and then the stack is topped with Hoodoo liquor syrup."
Check here to see the full report and read about the best pancakes in each state.