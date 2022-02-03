Watch: Mic'd Up Video Shows Mahomes Leaving Burrow With Advice After Game
By Hannah DeRuyter
February 3, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow some advice now that he is headed to the Super Bowl following the AFC Championship game.
On Sunday (January 30), the Bengals beat the Chiefs, securing their ticket to the Super Bowl. The Bengals won in overtime when Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal, making the game's final score 27-24.
In a video posted on Twitter by the NFL, you can see Mahomes congratulate multiple Bengals players on the field. As he approaches Burrow, the two hug and you can hear Mahomes say, "Nine. Way to play, man. Good luck, my brother. Go win it all."
"Go win it all."@PatrickMahomes gave @JoeyB some parting advice.— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022
(via @nflfilms, @insidethenfl) pic.twitter.com/sV4RWGA7uu
Fans of both teams were happy with how the two respected each other after the game.
One Twitter user replied to the tweet saying:
"All class. Very nice."
"Mahomes 🤝 Burrow - mutual Respect and Mahomes is a class act."
The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.
Kickoff is at 5:30 ET.