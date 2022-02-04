1 Oklahoma Boy Dead, 1 Injured In Separate Sledding Accidents

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma was killed in a hit-and-run accident while sledding Thursday. Another 12-year-old boy was injured in a separate sledding accident on the same day, minutes later.

In the first incident, Broken Arrow Police said Thursday officers were called to the 300 block of East Albany Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, for a collision involving a child and a vehicle. "A 12-year old male was sledding on the north side of Albany when he entered the roadway on Albany and was struck by a truck traveling west on Albany. The vehicle did not stop, and continued west bound on Albany after striking the juvenile," police said.

The child was treated on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Friday morning the boy died at the hospital. They would not release his name because the family is still notifying other family members and has requested privacy. Officers are still working to identify the suspect driver involved in the incident. The truck has been described as a "3/4-ton or 1-ton newer model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors."