Detroit Man Helps Neighbors By Using 4 Wheeler To Clear Snow From Street

The storm has brought a lot of snow to Michigan and one Detroit man is out in the cold working to help his neighbors plow snow.

Mario Flores took matters into his own hands and decided to use his four-wheeler to help clear the roadways and sidewalks on his street, WDIV reported.

"Out having fun and out helping others in the snow," Flores told the news outlet. "I see people out shoveling the snow, you know, help them out if they need it. If they say, 'yes, go ahead,' I'll shovel everybody's driveway and sidewalk, and everybody likes that."

Flores says it's important for him to clear the snow because some older neighbors arent able to do it themselves due to it being too heavy or too icy out.

"I'm on my way to my mom's house to plow her snow because she has diabetes," Flores added. "Some people can't do it by themselves, and so, I am here to help."

He also wants to clear the street in case emergency vehicles need to get through.

Flores isn't just helping out his neighbors, he is also going around Detroit assisting anyone that needs help plowing the snow.

"This is a Yamaha Grizzly 700," Flores said. "I have a plow on there to have fun with it."

He says he enjoys helping out and making a difference.

"I love it," Flores noted. "I wish we would have more snow."