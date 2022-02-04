Joe Burrow Gifts Game-Winning Jersey To Kid Cudi: 'So Geeked Right Now'
By Dani Medina
February 4, 2022
If Kid Cudi was concerned about what he was going to wear to the Super Bowl, he doesn't have to worry anymore. Joe Burrow gifted him his game-winning jersey.
In a tweet shared Friday afternoon, Kid Cudi posted a photo of Burrow's jersey from the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The white jersey was riddled with grass stains and has Burrow's signature. He also wrote "Ohio Love" on the jersey.
"😭😭😭😭😭 Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this b**** to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now. #ohiolove," Kid Cudi tweeted.
Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this bitch to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now. #ohiolove @JoeyB @Bengals pic.twitter.com/mHWHfVRkR6
Friday's heartwarming news comes days after Burrow and Kid Cudi solidified their budding bromance.
Following the Bengals win over the Chiefs, Burrow said in a postgame interview he "strictly" listens to Kid Cudi before a game. His comments come a day after the Ohio rapper reached out to Burrow, who said Kid Cudi is "one of my idols growing up."
When a reporter asked which of Kid Cudi's songs is Burrow's favorite, he said, "I listen to 'New York City Rage Fest' before every game day, right before I go out. 'Man on the Moon,' I mean, I like all of his stuff." Kid Cudi responded to a tweet of the postgame interview and said, "Man this has to be the illest s*** ever✌🏾💖 😭 beautiful f***** game today brother!!"
The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 13 for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.