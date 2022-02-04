Joe Burrow Gifts Game-Winning Jersey To Kid Cudi: 'So Geeked Right Now'

If Kid Cudi was concerned about what he was going to wear to the Super Bowl, he doesn't have to worry anymore. Joe Burrow gifted him his game-winning jersey.

In a tweet shared Friday afternoon, Kid Cudi posted a photo of Burrow's jersey from the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The white jersey was riddled with grass stains and has Burrow's signature. He also wrote "Ohio Love" on the jersey.

"😭😭😭😭😭 Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this b**** to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now. #ohiolove," Kid Cudi tweeted.