Mattress Mack Makes Enormous $4.5 Million Bet On The Super Bowl

Mattress Mack is back. And this time, with a bet bigger than ever.

The well-known furniture salesman from Houston placed a $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. It's the single biggest mobile wager of all time, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale's $4,534,000 wager would pay out $7,707,800 if the Bengals (+170) upset the favored Los Angeles Rams on February 13.

Since sports betting isn't legal in Texas, McIngvale drove to Louisiana, pulled into a gas station and placed the bet through the Caesars Sportsbook app, he told ESPN.

"I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work. But I want to thank Caesars for taking it," he told ESPN.