Mattress Mack Makes Enormous $4.5 Million Bet On The Super Bowl
By Dani Medina
February 4, 2022
Mattress Mack is back. And this time, with a bet bigger than ever.
The well-known furniture salesman from Houston placed a $4.5 million bet on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl. It's the single biggest mobile wager of all time, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale's $4,534,000 wager would pay out $7,707,800 if the Bengals (+170) upset the favored Los Angeles Rams on February 13.
Since sports betting isn't legal in Texas, McIngvale drove to Louisiana, pulled into a gas station and placed the bet through the Caesars Sportsbook app, he told ESPN.
"I had to make like twenty $200,000 bets to make it work. But I want to thank Caesars for taking it," he told ESPN.
The Return of the Mack for the Super Bowl‼️@MattressMack just wagered $4,534,000 on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana on the Bengals (+170) to win over the Rams.— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 4, 2022
Potential win: $7,707,800
This marks the single biggest mobile wager of all-time 👀#BetLikeACaesar pic.twitter.com/pBJjtU9x49
McIngvale is known for his massive sports bets. During the World Series, he wagered about a total of $13 million on the Houston Astros to win. He offered to refund anyone who spent more than $3,000 at his furniture store, Gallery Furniture. The Astros eventually lost the World Series. He made the same promise for the Super Bowl — if the Bengals win, he'll refund anyone who spends $3,000 at his store. McIngvale also bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) to win the Super Bowl last year and $2.7 million on Alabama to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, according to ESPN.
Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars Sportsbook, said McIngvale is making history again.
"The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots. With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again," he said in a release.
While it's the single biggest mobile wager ever recorded, it's the second-largest bet Caesars has ever accepted. According to ESPN, a $4.9 million moneyline bet was placed before the 2002 Super Bowl. Someone bet on the St. Louis Rams (-900) to beat the New England Patriots. The Patriots won that one 20-17.