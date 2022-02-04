Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Kanye West's 'Constant Attacks'
By Emily Lee
February 4, 2022
On Friday (February 4), Kanye West aired some of his grievances against ex-wife Kim Kardashian quite publicly. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram to question what he should do about his 8-year-old daughter's presence on TikTok. He took a screenshot of North West's recent TikTok, then posted the screenshot to his own Instagram account apparently in order to source legal advice from his followers.
“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he wrote in all caps.
Shortly after Kanye posted, Kim released a statement on her Instagram Story, "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."
"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kim continued. "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."
"Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded.
For those who may not know, Kim and North share a joint TikTok account. As do Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick. As Kim stated in her above note, this is in an effort to allow their kids to use and have fun with the popular app, while also monitoring their online activity.
This isn't the first time North's TikTok usage has made headlines. A while back, she went live on TikTok without her mother's permission. Her 12-year-old cousin, Mason Disick, was so concerned about North's unsupervised Livestream, he reached out to Kim about it via text. Kim shared the screenshots on her Instagram Story, calling Mason an "insightful king."
"I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that. I did the exact same thing as she did and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety," Mason's text read.
Kim wrote back to her nephew, writing: "I appreciate you looking out, Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."