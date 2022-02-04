For those who may not know, Kim and North share a joint TikTok account. As do Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick. As Kim stated in her above note, this is in an effort to allow their kids to use and have fun with the popular app, while also monitoring their online activity.

This isn't the first time North's TikTok usage has made headlines. A while back, she went live on TikTok without her mother's permission. Her 12-year-old cousin, Mason Disick, was so concerned about North's unsupervised Livestream, he reached out to Kim about it via text. Kim shared the screenshots on her Instagram Story, calling Mason an "insightful king."

"I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that. I did the exact same thing as she did and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety," Mason's text read.

Kim wrote back to her nephew, writing: "I appreciate you looking out, Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."