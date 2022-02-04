MnDOT Releases Hilarious Winners Of 'Name A Snowplow' Contest
By Hannah DeRuyter
February 4, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Minnesota's Department of Transportation held a contest to name the city's snowplows and eight names have been selected.
In a news release from MnDOT, they confirmed that 22,000 name ideas were submitted and after 60,000 votes were made, the current snowplow, Plowy McPlowFace, will have eight new snowplow friends.
Then new names will be assigned to one snowplow in each of the eight districts later this month.
So, what were the winning names?
According to the report, here are the top eight winners:
- Betty Whiteout – District 8
- Number of votes: 40,024
- Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7
- Number of votes: 21,372
- The Big Leplowski – District 4
- Number of votes: 17,478
- Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District
- Number of votes: 13,209
- Scoop Dogg – District 3
- Number of votes: 13,144
- Blizzard of Oz – District 2
- Number of votes: 12,742
- No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1
- Number of votes: 11,198
- Edward Blizzardhands – District 6
- Number of votes: 10,664
Here are the rest of the finalists and their number of votes:
- Sir Plows-a-Lot - Votes: 10,606
- Catch My Drift - Votes: 10,385
- Sled Zeppelin - Votes: 10,354
- Lord Coldemort - Votes: 9,894
- C-3PSnow - Votes: 9,844
- Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’) - Votes: 9,344
- Minnesnowta - Votes: 9,272
- Uff Da - Votes: 8,366
- Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’) - Votes: 8,303
- Dontcha Snow - Votes: 8,081
- L’Plow du Nord - Votes: 7,561
- Mr. Plow - Votes: 7,339
- Everyday I’m Shovelin’ - Votes: 7,142
- William Scrape-speare - Votes: 6,941
- Blade of Glory - Votes: 6,221
- How Now Orange Plow? - Votes: 6,188
- Oh Fer Snow - Votes: 6,045
- Flake Superior - Votes: 5,899
- Snowzilla - Votes: 5,284
- Snow Big Deal - Votes: 5,226
- Below Zero Hero - Votes: 5,097
- Say it Ain’t Snow - Votes: 5,024
- Coldy Gopher - Votes: 4,979
- Not Snow Fast - Votes: 4,769
- Thawnos - Votes: 4,578
- Plowin’ in the Wind - Votes: 4,344
- Scoopy Doo & Scraper Too - Votes: 4,250
- Winter Warrior - Votes: 4,053
- Skol Plow - Votes: 3,989
- Orange You Glad To See Me? - Votes: 3,883
- No Business Like Snow Business - Votes: 3,775
- Ski-U-Plow - Votes: 3,538
- The Iron Ranger - Votes: 3,385
- A Snowplow Named De-icer - Votes: 3,350
- Timbrrrwolf - Votes: 3,083
- Sweet Child O’ Brine - Votes: 2,859
- Orange Thunder - Votes: 2,812
- Frosty’s Demise - Votes: 2,703
- Northern Express - Votes: 2,438
- Halloween Blizzard Avenger - Votes: 1,916
- Sweet Carol-brine - Votes: 1,705
- All About That Snow - Votes: 1,401
