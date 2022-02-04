MnDOT Releases Hilarious Winners Of 'Name A Snowplow' Contest

Minnesota's Department of Transportation held a contest to name the city's snowplows and eight names have been selected.

In a news release from MnDOT, they confirmed that 22,000 name ideas were submitted and after 60,000 votes were made, the current snowplow, Plowy McPlowFace, will have eight new snowplow friends.

Then new names will be assigned to one snowplow in each of the eight districts later this month.

So, what were the winning names?

According to the report, here are the top eight winners:

Betty Whiteout – District 8 Number of votes: 40,024

– District 8 Ctrl Salt Delete – District 7 Number of votes: 21,372

– District 7 The Big Leplowski – District 4 Number of votes: 17,478

– District 4 Plowasaurus Rex – Metro District Number of votes: 13,209

– Metro District Scoop Dogg – District 3 Number of votes: 13,144

– District 3 Blizzard of Oz – District 2 Number of votes: 12,742

– District 2 No More Mr. Ice Guy – District 1 Number of votes: 11,198

– District 1 Edward Blizzardhands – District 6 Number of votes: 10,664

– District 6

Here are the rest of the finalists and their number of votes:

Sir Plows-a-Lot - Votes: 10,606

Catch My Drift - Votes: 10,385

Sled Zeppelin - Votes: 10,354

Lord Coldemort - Votes: 9,894

C-3PSnow - Votes: 9,844

Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’) - Votes: 9,344

Minnesnowta - Votes: 9,272

Uff Da - Votes: 8,366

Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’) - Votes: 8,303

Dontcha Snow - Votes: 8,081

L’Plow du Nord - Votes: 7,561

Mr. Plow - Votes: 7,339

Everyday I’m Shovelin’ - Votes: 7,142

William Scrape-speare - Votes: 6,941

Blade of Glory - Votes: 6,221

How Now Orange Plow? - Votes: 6,188

Oh Fer Snow - Votes: 6,045

Flake Superior - Votes: 5,899

Snowzilla - Votes: 5,284

Snow Big Deal - Votes: 5,226

Below Zero Hero - Votes: 5,097

Say it Ain’t Snow - Votes: 5,024

Coldy Gopher - Votes: 4,979

Not Snow Fast - Votes: 4,769

Thawnos - Votes: 4,578

Plowin’ in the Wind - Votes: 4,344

Scoopy Doo & Scraper Too - Votes: 4,250

Winter Warrior - Votes: 4,053

Skol Plow - Votes: 3,989

Orange You Glad To See Me? - Votes: 3,883

No Business Like Snow Business - Votes: 3,775

Ski-U-Plow - Votes: 3,538

The Iron Ranger - Votes: 3,385

A Snowplow Named De-icer - Votes: 3,350

Timbrrrwolf - Votes: 3,083

Sweet Child O’ Brine - Votes: 2,859

Orange Thunder - Votes: 2,812

Frosty’s Demise - Votes: 2,703

Northern Express - Votes: 2,438

Halloween Blizzard Avenger - Votes: 1,916

Sweet Carol-brine - Votes: 1,705

All About That Snow - Votes: 1,401

