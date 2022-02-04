This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State
By Jason Hall
February 4, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Mountain Brook restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included Abhi Eatery and Bar as Alabama's top choice.
"Owned and operated by Nepalese Chef Abhi Sainju, you can take a tasting around the world at this sleek and sophisticated spot," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Abhi serves fresh sushi, Japanese favorites, and Nepalese specialties like lamb curry and momos."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- Abhi Eatery and Bar (Mountain Brook)
- Alaska- Sushi Ya (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Hana Japanese Eatery (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Meiji Japanese Cuisine (Fayetteville)
- California- Robin (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Matsuhisa (Denver, Aspen and Vail)
- Connecticut- OKO (Westport)
- Delaware- Mikimoto's (Wilmington)
- Florida- Naoe (Miami)
- Georgia- Tomo Japanese Restaurant (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Sushi Sasabune (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Island Sushi and Ramen (Boise)
- Illinois- Arami (Chicago)
- Indiana- Blue Sushi Sake Grill (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Miyabi 9 (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Sapporo Japanese Sushi Restaurant (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Sake Blue (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Kanno (Metairie)
- Maine- Miyake (Portland)
- Maryland- Matsuri (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- O-Ya (Boston)
- Michigan- Adachi (Birmingham)
- Minnesota- Kado no Mise (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Fuji Sushi House (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Indo (St. Louis)
- Montana- Dave's Sushi (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Yoshimoto (Omaha)
- Nevada- Nobu (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Mint Bistro (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Shumi (Ridgewood)
- New Mexico- Tamashi (Albuquerque)
- New York- Sushi Yasuda (New York City)
- North Carolina- Waraji Sushi (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Ginko Restaurant (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Tokyo Japanese Restaurant (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Sushi Ki-ichi (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Morimoto (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Nami Sushi and Steakhouse (Providence)
- South Carolina- O-Ku (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Fuji Sushi and Sake Bar (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Virago (Nashville)
- Texas- Teppo Yakitori and Sushi Bar (Dallas)
- Utah- Takashi Sushi (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Hana Japanese Restaurant (Burlington)
- Virginia- Yume Sushi (Arlington)
- Washington- Sushi Kappo Tamura (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Ogawa Japanese Restaurant (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Screaming Tuna (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- King Sushi (Jackson Hole)