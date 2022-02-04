This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

A Mountain Brook restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included Abhi Eatery and Bar as Alabama's top choice.

"Owned and operated by Nepalese Chef Abhi Sainju, you can take a tasting around the world at this sleek and sophisticated spot," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Abhi serves fresh sushi, Japanese favorites, and Nepalese specialties like lamb curry and momos."

