This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State
By Jason Hall
February 4, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included O-Ya as the top choice for the Bay State.
"Understated and elegant, O-Ya is arguably one of the best restaurants in Boston," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "In 2012, chef Tim Cushman even won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast. Just sit down and let them bring you delicious bites like warm eel with thai basil. If a multi-course omakase is overwhelming, try casual sister spot Hojoko."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- Abhi Eatery and Bar (Mountain Brook)
- Alaska- Sushi Ya (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Hana Japanese Eatery (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Meiji Japanese Cuisine (Fayetteville)
- California- Robin (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Matsuhisa (Denver, Aspen and Vail)
- Connecticut- OKO (Westport)
- Delaware- Mikimoto's (Wilmington)
- Florida- Naoe (Miami)
- Georgia- Tomo Japanese Restaurant (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Sushi Sasabune (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Island Sushi and Ramen (Boise)
- Illinois- Arami (Chicago)
- Indiana- Blue Sushi Sake Grill (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Miyabi 9 (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Sapporo Japanese Sushi Restaurant (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Sake Blue (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Kanno (Metairie)
- Maine- Miyake (Portland)
- Maryland- Matsuri (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- O-Ya (Boston)
- Michigan- Adachi (Birmingham)
- Minnesota- Kado no Mise (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Fuji Sushi House (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Indo (St. Louis)
- Montana- Dave's Sushi (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Yoshimoto (Omaha)
- Nevada- Nobu (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Mint Bistro (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Shumi (Ridgewood)
- New Mexico- Tamashi (Albuquerque)
- New York- Sushi Yasuda (New York City)
- North Carolina- Waraji Sushi (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Ginko Restaurant (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Tokyo Japanese Restaurant (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Sushi Ki-ichi (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Morimoto (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Nami Sushi and Steakhouse (Providence)
- South Carolina- O-Ku (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Fuji Sushi and Sake Bar (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Virago (Nashville)
- Texas- Teppo Yakitori and Sushi Bar (Dallas)
- Utah- Takashi Sushi (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Hana Japanese Restaurant (Burlington)
- Virginia- Yume Sushi (Arlington)
- Washington- Sushi Kappo Tamura (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Ogawa Japanese Restaurant (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Screaming Tuna (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- King Sushi (Jackson Hole)