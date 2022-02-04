This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

By Jason Hall

February 4, 2022

A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included O-Ya as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Understated and elegant, O-Ya is arguably one of the best restaurants in Boston," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "In 2012, chef Tim Cushman even won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast. Just sit down and let them bring you delicious bites like warm eel with thai basil. If a multi-course omakase is overwhelming, try casual sister spot Hojoko."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best sushi restaurants in every state:

  1. Alabama- Abhi Eatery and Bar (Mountain Brook)
  2. Alaska- Sushi Ya (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Hana Japanese Eatery (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- Meiji Japanese Cuisine (Fayetteville)
  5. California- Robin (San Francisco)
  6. Colorado- Matsuhisa (Denver, Aspen and Vail)
  7. Connecticut- OKO (Westport)
  8. Delaware- Mikimoto's (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Naoe (Miami)
  10. Georgia- Tomo Japanese Restaurant (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Sushi Sasabune (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Island Sushi and Ramen (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Arami (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Blue Sushi Sake Grill (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Miyabi 9 (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Sapporo Japanese Sushi Restaurant (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Sake Blue (Lexington)
  18. Louisiana- Kanno (Metairie)
  19. Maine- Miyake (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Matsuri (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- O-Ya (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Adachi (Birmingham)
  23. Minnesota- Kado no Mise (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Fuji Sushi House (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- Indo (St. Louis)
  26. Montana- Dave's Sushi (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Yoshimoto (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Nobu (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Mint Bistro (Manchester)
  30. New Jersey- Shumi (Ridgewood)
  31. New Mexico- Tamashi (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Sushi Yasuda (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Waraji Sushi (Raleigh)
  34. North Dakota- Oahu Hawaiian BBQ Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine (Bismarck)
  35. Ohio- Ginko Restaurant (Cleveland)
  36. Oklahoma- Tokyo Japanese Restaurant (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- Sushi Ki-ichi (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Morimoto (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Nami Sushi and Steakhouse (Providence)
  40. South Carolina- O-Ku (Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Fuji Sushi and Sake Bar (Rapid City)
  42. Tennessee- Virago (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Teppo Yakitori and Sushi Bar (Dallas)
  44. Utah- Takashi Sushi (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Hana Japanese Restaurant (Burlington)
  46. Virginia- Yume Sushi (Arlington)
  47. Washington- Sushi Kappo Tamura (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Ogawa Japanese Restaurant (Morgantown)
  49. Wisconsin- Screaming Tuna (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- King Sushi (Jackson Hole)
