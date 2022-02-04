This Massachusetts Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included O-Ya as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Understated and elegant, O-Ya is arguably one of the best restaurants in Boston," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "In 2012, chef Tim Cushman even won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast. Just sit down and let them bring you delicious bites like warm eel with thai basil. If a multi-course omakase is overwhelming, try casual sister spot Hojoko."

