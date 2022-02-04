This Connecticut Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

A Westport restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included OKO as Connecticut's top choice.

"While known mostly for pizza, the proximity to the coast means Connecticut has a bevy of solid sushi options," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "OKO sources its ingredients from local farms and waters as well as the Tsukiji fish market in Japan. This chic spot offers mackerel and surf clam from Japan, and bluefin tuna from Maine."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state: