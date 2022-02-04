This Is the Best Ramen In All Of Indiana

Ramen is honestly one of the most perfect foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places to get ramen in each state. The website states, "If you're searching for the perfect ramen bowl, a great place to start your research is Yelp. They've let us use their results from tons of diners' reviews, resulting in a great list of the best ramen in America."

According to the list, the best place to get some ramen in Indiana is Meet Noodles in Indianapolis. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? Eat this, Not that! explains:

"Sometimes, you just can't go wrong with the original. At Meet Noodles, you can take that approach and try the Tonkatsu Ramen for the traditional experience. The restaurant's pork bone broth is topped with pork belly, baby corn, scallion, black fungus, bamboo shoots, and a soft egg. There's also stir-fried beef udon ramen with black pepper sauce and teriyaki ramen. Diners love their fresh made noodles and tasty broths. A little secret: The napkins and forks (if you give up slurping noodles from your chopsticks) are stored in a little drawer in your table."

Click here to see the full list of the best places to get ramen in each state.