This Is the Best Ramen In All Of Kentucky

Ramen is honestly one of the most perfect foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places to get ramen in each state. The website states, "If you're searching for the perfect ramen bowl, a great place to start your research is Yelp. They've let us use their results from tons of diners' reviews, resulting in a great list of the best ramen in America."

According to the list, the best place to get some ramen in Kentucky is Ramen House in Louisville. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? Eat this, Not that! explains:

"Ramen House specializes in traditional ramen, much to the delight of the Kentucky guests. They top their dishes with ChaShu pork or chicken and bring some local flavors in their broth with a Kentucky bourbon barrel-aged soy sauce. They have all the varieties of ramen that a diner could expect, all made with an eye for freshness."

Click here to see the full list of the best places to get ramen in each state.