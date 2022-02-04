This Is the Best Ramen In All Of Nevada

By Ginny Reese

February 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is honestly one of the most perfect foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places to get ramen in each state. The website states, "If you're searching for the perfect ramen bowl, a great place to start your research is Yelp. They've let us use their results from tons of diners' reviews, resulting in a great list of the best ramen in America."

According to the list, the best place to get some ramen in Nevada is Sojo Ramen in Las Vegas. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? Eat this, Not that! explains:

"This spot is known for its great service, treating customers like family while they dish up delicious, savory ramen. Some popular versions are the Squid Ink, Black Garlic, or Black on Black Ramen. Finish it off with Green Tea Churros as a sweet treat."

Click here to see the full list of the best places to get ramen in each state.

