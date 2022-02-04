This Virginia Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The State

An Arlington restaurant is being credited as having the best sushi in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best sushi restaurants in every state, which included Yume Sushi as Virginia's top choice.

"Since 2018, Bangkok-born chef Saran Kannasute has been creating outstanding omakase at this sleek, graffiti-splashed spot," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Feeling fancy? Try The Winner, a tower of foie gras, unagi, tuna rose, and caviar."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state: