VIDEO: Former UC Linebacker Pushes Stuck Mail Truck Out Of Ice In Ohio

Drivers across Ohio have struggled with the icy storms that hit the state on Thursday (February 3)), including one mail truck.

According to WLWT 5, a mail truck got stuck in the slush in Liberty Township and a former University of Cincinnati linebacker came to the rescue to help free the vehicle.

Willis Edwards spotted the mail truck stuck out in the ice outside of his home around 3 p.m. He ran out to help and it was all caught on camera by a Ring doorbell.

He used his training from football and strength to push the mail truck out of the ice and down the street until the vehicle was able to drive off.

The video shows Edwards pushing the truck down the road and it seems to be effortless for the former linebacker.

The current roadways in the greater Cincinnati area are dangerous, so officers have advised residents to stay home if possible and avoid any roadways.

Click here to see the video.