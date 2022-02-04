VIDEO: Former UC Linebacker Pushes Stuck Mail Truck Out Of Ice In Ohio

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 5, 2022

Mail Truck delivering letters in the snow
Photo: Getty Images

Drivers across Ohio have struggled with the icy storms that hit the state on Thursday (February 3)), including one mail truck.

According to WLWT 5, a mail truck got stuck in the slush in Liberty Township and a former University of Cincinnati linebacker came to the rescue to help free the vehicle.

Willis Edwards spotted the mail truck stuck out in the ice outside of his home around 3 p.m. He ran out to help and it was all caught on camera by a Ring doorbell.

He used his training from football and strength to push the mail truck out of the ice and down the street until the vehicle was able to drive off.

The video shows Edwards pushing the truck down the road and it seems to be effortless for the former linebacker.

The current roadways in the greater Cincinnati area are dangerous, so officers have advised residents to stay home if possible and avoid any roadways.

Click here to see the video.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices