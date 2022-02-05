According to Lizzo, you don't have to wait until Valentine's Day to show some love!

The "Juice" singer showed off her glowy complexion, posing completely naked in a new Twitter post Saturday (February 5). The "Cuz I Love You" star appears to be teasing new music while sharing a powerful message on love –– both unconditional love and self-love.



"If you love me ... you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose," the "Rumors" musician captioned a tastefully nude video clip that played a snippet of a new song with similar lyrics.



"We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves," she continued. "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to," she added.

"Free yourself in love" Lizzo wrote. "You deserve it."