Lizzo Bares It All While Teasing New Self-Love Song
By Regina Park
February 5, 2022
According to Lizzo, you don't have to wait until Valentine's Day to show some love!
The "Juice" singer showed off her glowy complexion, posing completely naked in a new Twitter post Saturday (February 5). The "Cuz I Love You" star appears to be teasing new music while sharing a powerful message on love –– both unconditional love and self-love.
"If you love me ... you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose," the "Rumors" musician captioned a tastefully nude video clip that played a snippet of a new song with similar lyrics.
"We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves," she continued. "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to," she added.
"Free yourself in love" Lizzo wrote. "You deserve it."
This latest clip comes just a week after the flute aficionado shared a clip of her showing off a new song to her mom. The "Special" song included uplifting lyrics over an equally uplifting beat.
"In case nobody told you today, you're special," the song says. "In case nobody made you believe, you're special." The singer posted the clip to social media, vowing in the caption that there's "more to come."
