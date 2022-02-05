Texas Man Fatally Shot By Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend

A love triangle turned fatal on Friday in San Antonio, Texas.

One man was allegedly shot and killed Friday by his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend on the South Side of San Antonio, News 4 San Antonio reported. Police said they responded to a call for a shooting Friday evening at 266 E. Sayers Ave. Police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the torso when they arrived.

The man who was shot was at his ex-girlfriend's house to "drop off a child and pick up some items," officials said. A dispute ensued that later led to gunfire. The victim died from his injuries despite police and the San Antonio Fire Department's extensive lifesaving efforts. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office was also called out to the scene in San Antonio on Friday.

According to KSAT, the victim and the shooter are both in their 20s.

Police are still looking for the shooter who left the home after the shooting.