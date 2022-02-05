2 Former Texas Deputies Admit To Looting Tornado-Damaged Store

Two former Texas deputies admitted to stealing appliances from a tornado-damaged store in 2019.

Joseph Bobadilla and Rebecca Evans, former deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, were arrested in March 2020. On Wednesday, they admitted to stealing $2,500 worth of appliances from Home Depot. According to The Dallas Morning News, they plead guilty to a charge of theft by public servant.

The Home Depot thefts occurred in October 2019. They worked together to steal appliances from a Home Depot in Dallas where Bobadilla worked. Bobadilla, 27, was tasked with securing the store after it was damaged by a tornado. The Dallas Morning News reported Bobadilla went to a different Home Depot in his police uniform to return the items for $2,000 in store credit. He then bought a washer, dryer and microwave with the store credit. At the time of Bobadilla and Evans' arrest, Evans, 43, said the thefts were Bobadilla's idea.

Upon the arrest, "both officers surrendered their state peace officer licenses and received deferred adjudication probation, which means they will be able to avoid convictions as long as they complete the terms of their probations," The Hill reported.

Bobadilla was sentenced to four years of probation and 45 days in prison. Evans was sentenced to two years of probation.

Bobadilla's attorney, Toby Shook said he was "remorseful" and is "working on rebuilding his life and has joined the church." Evans' attorney, George Milner III, told The Dallas Morning News, "“This was a significant lapse in judgment. She’s never been in trouble a day in her life. She’s grieving over how much she wishes she had not done what she’s done."