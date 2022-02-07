Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Alabama?

By Jason Hall

February 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This state has been featured in numerous Jeopardy! clues during the show's nearly 60 year run.

Answer: What is Alabama?

Stacker.com reports the Yellowhammer State and all 49 others have been part of Jeopardy! clues since the show's initial launch in 1964 and resurgence in 1983, when the legendary Alex Trebek took over as host until his death in November 2020.

The website compiled a list of three clues and answers related to each of the 50 U.S. states through the fan-created J! Archive.

Here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Alabama:

  1. In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it's in Alabama.
  2. If you're visiting the White House--the first White House of the Confederacy, that is--you're in this city.
  3. This praline ingredient is Alabama's state nut.

Now, here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Alabama with their respective answers:

  1. In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it's in Alabama. Answer: Styx.
  2. If you're visiting the White House--the first White House of the Confederacy, that is--you're in this city. Answer: Montgomery.
  3. This praline ingredient is Alabama's state nut. Answer: Pecan.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated game show by Sony Pictures Television that airs daily on varying networks. Check your local listings for when and where Jeopardy! airs in your market.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices