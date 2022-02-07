Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Alabama?

This state has been featured in numerous Jeopardy! clues during the show's nearly 60 year run.

Answer: What is Alabama?

Stacker.com reports the Yellowhammer State and all 49 others have been part of Jeopardy! clues since the show's initial launch in 1964 and resurgence in 1983, when the legendary Alex Trebek took over as host until his death in November 2020.

The website compiled a list of three clues and answers related to each of the 50 U.S. states through the fan-created J! Archive.

Here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Alabama:

Now, here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Alabama with their respective answers:

In Greek myth, this river flows by Hades; in reality, it's in Alabama. Answer: Styx. If you're visiting the White House--the first White House of the Confederacy, that is--you're in this city. Answer: Montgomery. This praline ingredient is Alabama's state nut. Answer: Pecan.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated game show by Sony Pictures Television that airs daily on varying networks. Check your local listings for when and where Jeopardy! airs in your market.