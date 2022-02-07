Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Connecticut?

This state has been featured in numerous Jeopardy! clues during the show's nearly 60 year run.

Answer: What is Connecticut?

Stacker.com reports the Connecticut and all 49 other states have been part of Jeopardy! clues since the show's initial launch in 1964 and resurgence in 1983, when the legendary Alex Trebek took over as host until his death in November 2020.

The website compiled a list of three clues and answers related to each of the 50 U.S. states through the fan-created J! Archive.

Here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Connecticut:

Harriet Beecher Stowe lived next door to this other great American author at the time he wrote A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court. This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut. A tick-transmitted infection, it gets its name from a Connecticut town.

Harriet Beecher Stowe lived next door to this other great American author at the time he wrote A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court. Answer: Mark Twain. This generic name for a small town comes from a Native American tribe of Connecticut. Answer: Podunk. A tick-transmitted infection, it gets its name from a Connecticut town. Answer: Lyme disease.

