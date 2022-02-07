Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About North Carolina?

This southern state, also known by its Tar Heel nickname, has been the subject of many clues on the hit TV quiz show Jeopardy!

Answer: What is North Carolina?

According to Stacker, every U.S. state has been featured as a clue on Jeopardy! throughout the course of its decades-long run. The site searched through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for each state for anyone wanting to test their own knowledge at home.

Below are three Jeopardy! clues about North Carolina. Play along to see how well you know the Tar Heel State.

Established in 1837 by Quakers, Gilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club! This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake. North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.

Do you have your answers? Keep on reading to see if you guessed correctly.

Clue 1: Established in 1837 by Quakers, Gilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!

ANSWER: Singing

Clue 2: This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.

ANSWER: Cape Fear

Clue 3: North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.

ANSWER: Azaleas

How many did you get right?

