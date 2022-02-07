Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About North Carolina?

By Sarah Tate

February 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This southern state, also known by its Tar Heel nickname, has been the subject of many clues on the hit TV quiz show Jeopardy!

Answer: What is North Carolina?

According to Stacker, every U.S. state has been featured as a clue on Jeopardy! throughout the course of its decades-long run. The site searched through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for each state for anyone wanting to test their own knowledge at home.

Below are three Jeopardy! clues about North Carolina. Play along to see how well you know the Tar Heel State.

  1. Established in 1837 by Quakers, Gilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!
  2. This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.
  3. North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.

Do you have your answers? Keep on reading to see if you guessed correctly.

Clue 1: Established in 1837 by Quakers, Gilford College did not allow this until 1887; finally, glee club!

ANSWER: Singing

Clue 2: This cape, the southern tip of Smith Island, lends its name to a scary film and its remake.

ANSWER: Cape Fear

Clue 3: North Carolina has held a festival of these flowers since 1948.

ANSWER: Azaleas

How many did you get right?

Check here to see Stacker's report and test your knowledge about other states.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices