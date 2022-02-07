Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Pennsylvania?

This state has been featured in numerous Jeopardy! clues during the show's nearly 60 year run.

Answer: What is Pennsylvania?

Stacker.com reports the Keystone State and all 49 others have been part of Jeopardy! clues since the show's initial launch in 1964 and resurgence in 1983, when the legendary Alex Trebek took over as host until his death in November 2020.

The website compiled a list of three clues and answers related to each of the 50 U.S. states through the fan-created J! Archive.

Here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Pennsylvania:

Now, here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Pennsylvania with their respective answers:

Although called a state, Pennsylvania is actually this, as are Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Answer: Commonwealth. The state's name means Penn's these. Answer: Woods (sylvania) Established in 1881, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania was the world's first collegiate school for this. Answer: Business.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated game show by Sony Pictures Television that airs daily on varying networks. Check your local listings for when and where Jeopardy! airs in your market.