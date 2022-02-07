Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Virginia?

This state has been featured in numerous Jeopardy! clues during the show's nearly 60 year run.

Answer: What is Virginia?

Stacker.com reports the Virginia and all 49 other states have been part of Jeopardy! clues since the show's initial launch in 1964 and resurgence in 1983, when the legendary Alex Trebek took over as host until his death in November 2020.

The website compiled a list of three clues and answers related to each of the 50 U.S. states through the fan-created J! Archive.

Here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Virginia:

Now, here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Virginia with their respective answers:

After this pirate aka Edward Teach died in 1718, his head was taken to Virginia and displayed on a pole. Answer: Blackbeard. In 1716 Virginia's governor claimed possession of this scenic valley for England. Answer: Shenandoah Valley. Patrick Henry slept at the governor's palace in what's now this Virginia tourist mecca. Answer: Williamsburg.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated game show by Sony Pictures Television that airs daily on varying networks. Check your local listings for when and where Jeopardy! airs in your market.