Celebrities Take Center Stage In These Star-Studded Super Bowl Commercials

While some people will tune into Super Bowl LVI to watch the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday (February 13), many will be watching only to see the commercials.

This year, a 30-second spot cost companies $7 million.

As companies prepare to show off their multi-million dollar commercials, they are pulling out all the stops, recruiting some of the biggest names in show business, including Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Charlie Puth, Kevin Hart, Deion Sanders, Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, Megan Thee Stallion, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Some businesses have already released their commercials online, while others have just posted a few short teasers to get you ready for some big surprises during their Super Bowl commercial.

Check out some of the commercials and teasers already released and be on the lookout for other celebrity cameos during the Big Game.