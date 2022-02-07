Dramatic Doorbell Camera Footage Shows Moment Arizona Mansion Explodes

By Ginny Reese

February 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A doorbell camera on a home in Phoenix captured the dramatic moment that a multi-million dollar home burst into flames, reported Newsweek.

The footage, which was shared with FOX10 and ABC15, shows large flames engulfing the home in just a matter of seconds as debris flies into the air.

Ron Shafer, a neighbor of the home that exploded, said, "The house exploded and went away. Windows broken in al the houses around it, foundation damage, there was a substantial explosion."

Another neighbor who resides closest to the house that exploded, Jeff Buel, said that he and his family were "just sitting in the living room" when they heard the "huge explosion." He said:

"We went to the perimeter, and we were yelling into the house because I did't want to go inside. We didn't know if there was another explosion or something. So we were just yelling, 'Is anybody in there? Can you hear me?' And we didn't get a response. Fortunately, the owners were not there. So very blessed."

The home was completely flattened by the explosion and there was damage to several surrounding homes. Work is currently underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

Check out the footage of the explosion and the aftermath below posted by ABC15 reporter Christine Stanwood:

Multiple cities combined efforts to contain a greater alarm house fire, secondary to a reported explosion. No injuries have been reported. #phoenixfiredept #pfd

Posted by Phoenix Fire Department on Saturday, February 5, 2022
